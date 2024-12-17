'Twisting' facts on Nehru: Apologise, Cong to Modi

New Delhi : Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country by "twisting facts" about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's letter on reservation to states and demanded an apology.

Participating in a discussion on 'Glorious Journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India' in the Upper House, Kharge also accused the BJP leaders of indulging in 'bhakti' of Prime Minister Modi, asserting that it was leading the country towards dictatorship.

During his 79-minute speech, he countered the BJP allegations that Congress party was against the Constitution while referring to the BJP's promises as 'jumlas'. He claimed that before coming to power, the BJP had promised to give Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, 2 crore jobs every year, provide MSP and double farmers' income. Kharge countered Modi for a speech during which he had claimed there was no elected government between 1947-1952 when the Congress had illegally amended the Constitution. The Congress President said the first amendment in the Constitution was done to provide reservation to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, fix problems related to education, employment and abolish Zamindari system. He said it was done by the Constituent Assembly members which included Syama Prasad Mookerjee, one of the founders of Jana Sangh.