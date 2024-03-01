Two BJP Workers Arrested In Tamil Nadu Extortion Case Linked To Dharmapuram Adheenam

Two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, have been apprehended by the authorities following a complaint lodged by Dharmapuram Adheenam, a revered Tamil Shaivite mutt, accusing them of extortion.

The complaint, submitted by the brother of Sri La Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasampanda Paramasarya Swami, alleged that certain individuals were attempting to extort money from the pontiff using purportedly indecent audio and video recordings.

Acting upon the complaint, the police detained four individuals - Kodiyarasu, Srinivas, Vinoth, and Vignesh.

Vinoth serves as the BJP's Thanjavur North Youth Wing Secretary, while Vignesh holds the position of District Secretary within the party.

The complainant, Viruthagiri, detailed that Vinod and Senthil, an employee at the mutt, contacted him via WhatsApp, claiming possession of explicit material involving the pontiff and demanding a substantial sum of money to refrain from circulating it. Viruthagiri further alleged that the blackmailers issued threats of violence and even murder if their demands were not met.

Authorities launched an investigation on February 25 and charged the four individuals under Sections 120 (b), 307, 506 (ii), and 389 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A press release issued by Dharmapuram Adheenam expressed gratitude towards the police and Chief Minister MK Stalin for their swift response to the matter.