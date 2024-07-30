Live
Just In
Two Dead, 20 Injured As Howrah-Mumbai Train Derails In Jharkhand
- Two people died and 20 were injured after a Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed in Jharkhand's Charadharpur division.
- The derailment involved 18 coaches and was caused by a collision with a derailed goods train.
Two people lost their lives, and 20 others were injured when a Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed early Tuesday morning. The derailment occurred at approximately 3:43 am near Jharkhand's Charadharpur division, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo.
According to officials, 18 coaches of the train derailed, including 16 passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car. The incident happened after a goods train coming from the opposite direction derailed, impacting the passenger train.
All injured passengers have received first aid, and a further investigation is underway. Several helpline numbers have been issued for assistance:
- CSMT: 022-22694040
- Dadar: 9136452387
- Kalyan: 8356848078
- Thane: 9321336747
- Tatanagar: 06572290324
- Chakradharpur: 06587 238072
- Rourkela: 06612501072 / 06612500244
- Howrah: 9433357920 / 03326382217
- Jharsuguda: 06645-272530
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased and criticized the central government for the recurring rail incidents.
This month has seen several train derailments, including a fatal incident on July 18 where four people died and around 20 were injured after the Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Additionally, a goods train derailed near Amroha railway station a few days later, disrupting the Delhi-Lucknow rail line, though no injuries were reported.