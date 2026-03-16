Two die as van overturns

Bhubaneswar: Twopersons were killed and seven others were seriously injured when a rice-laden van overturned in Rayagada district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place near Kachapaju village in Bissamcuttack police station area on Saturday night.

After milling their paddy into rice, around eight persons from Kachapaju village were returning home from Bissamcuttack when the accident occurred, a police officer said. One person died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Drinz Saraka and Madan Saraka.

Among the injured, one person with serious injuries was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for better treatment while another person was being treated at Rayagada district headquarters hospital, the officer added.