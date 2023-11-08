Live
- Pre-poll seizure of cash, gold in Telangana rises to Rs 525 crore
- Pochampally Srinivas Reddy flays Seethakka, asks people to vote for development
- Tripura govt urges Shah to expedite setting up of immigration centre in Agartala airport
- UNRWA colludes with Israel to displace Gaza citizens to South Gaza: Hamas
- MP Vyapam scam: Four convicts sentenced to three to four years rigorous imprisonment
- BDL pays final dividend to the Centre
- Arrested Trinamool minister to retain his portfolio for the time being
- 4 jailbirds hoodwink Maha prison staff to escape from cell in waiting car
- Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Hospital opens OPD for air pollution patients
- Kerala tourism pavilion wins best stand award at London World Travel Mart
Two facilities to reduce stubble burning in 40,000 acres in Punjab
Compressed biogas developer EverEnviro Resource Management Private Ltd on Wednesday signed off-take agreement with Torrent Gas to be facilitated by GAIL India Ltd to reduce stubble burning in 40,000 acres of fields in Punjab, a major cause of smog over the Delhi NCR.
As per the agreement, signed under CGD Synchronisation scheme, the biogas will be produced by company's two facilities in Sangrur and Patiala.
As per the agreement, signed under CGD Synchronisation scheme, the biogas will be produced by company’s two facilities in Sangrur and Patiala.
Each plant is slated to daily produce approximately 15 tonnes per day of compressed biogas or bio CNG and is capable of utilizing over 40,000 metric tonnes of paddy residue annually.
Collectively these plants have the capacity to produce over 25,000 tonnes fermented organic manure annually.
