Two killed, 24 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Morena

Bhopal: Two persons were killed and 24 others were severely injured in a road accident near Karah Dham, also known as Patiawale Baba, in the Noorabad police station area of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

An overloaded tractor-trolley carrying villagers overturned, leading to the deaths of two individuals, while reports suggest a third victim may have succumbed to injuries during treatment. Also, as many as 24 people, including nine children, were severely injured, and of them, three are reportedly critical, police officials said.

The incident occurred as residents of Hatipura and Rithonia villages were returning home from a marriage function in Banmore. The vehicle, packed with nearly 40 passengers, lost control near a slope and a sharp turn.

Police sources said that the driver was operating the tractor-trolley recklessly, and upon losing control, he fled the scene, leaving behind the injured and deceased.

Speaking to IANS, investigation officer OP Rawat confirmed that an MRG report had been registered following the post-mortem of two victims, including a woman. However, the officer stated that he had no official confirmation regarding the third fatality. The accident left 24 people injured, including nine children. Three of the critically wounded were referred to Gwalior for advanced medical care. The impact of the crash was severe, with more than 30 passengers trapped beneath the overturned vehicle.

Bystanders rushed to assist, pulling victims from the wreckage and notifying emergency services, police said. The deceased have been identified as Munshi, aged 50, and Pista Bai, aged 35, both residents of Hatipura. Another victim, Asharfi, aged 45, reportedly passed away at a hospital in Gwalior. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, seeking to determine whether negligence or mechanical failure played a role.

Meanwhile, Karah Dham, a revered spiritual site known for its continuous recitation of the Akhand Ramayana (non-stop chanting of devotional hymns), remains a place of deep significance in the region. Local beliefs hold that the well within the ashram possesses healing properties, particularly for dog bites. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of overcrowded tractor-trolleys used for transportation in rural areas.