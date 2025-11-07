Live
Two killed in head-on collision of vehicles in MP
Two persons died and at least three others were injured following a head-on collision between a mini truck and a pickup vehicle on Thursday near Balsamud in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. The accident occurred around 6.30 a.m. in the Kasarawad police station jurisdiction on the bustling Khargone-Indore highway, a route notorious for heavy traffic and high-speed vehicular movement.
According to police officials, the intense impact caused the vehicles to become severely entangled, necessitating the deployment of heavy machinery, including an earthmoving machine, to separate the wreckage and extricate the victims.
The deceased were identified as Dinesh Bhale, 42, a resident of Jirabhar village, who was driving the mini truck, and Mal Singh Rawat, 35, from Anjad in Barwani district, behind the wheel of the pickup. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the crash. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, officials confirmed.
The pickup vehicle was laden with vegetables, en route to market, while the mini truck carried seven passengers. At least three individuals from the mini truck suffered serious injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Emergency responders worked swiftly to clear the debris and restore traffic flow on the vital route.
Meanwhile police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and the injured to the district hospital for treatment. Police are investigating potential factors, including speeding and overtaking errors.
Preliminary reports suggest excessive speed may have contributed, though a detailed probe is underway. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes with mangled metal and scattered produce blocking the road for hours.