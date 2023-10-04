Live
Just In
Two militants killed in Kulgam district gunfight
Highlights
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Kulgam district.
Officials said two militants have been killed in the encounter between the security forces and militants in Kujjar village of Kulgam district.
“Bodies of the slain militants are being retrieved. Cordon and search operation is still in progress”, officials said.
The identity of the slain militants is being established, officials added.
Following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces had started a cordon and search operation early on Wednesday morning.
Next Story
