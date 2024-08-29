Two Odisha teachers to receive national award

Bhawanipatna : Two teachers from Odisha are among the 50 teachers selected across the country by the Union Education Ministry on Tuesday for receiving National Teacher Award -2024. The two teachers from Odisha are Santosh Kumar Kar of Jaya Durga High School, Narla Road, in Kalahandi district, and Dwiti Chandra Sahu, of Government High School, Bilesu in Rayagada district.

A total of 154 teacher across the country were interviewed through video conferencing by a jury and 50 teachers were selected for the award. President Droupadi Murmu will give the awards on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a silver medal and Rs 50,000 cash.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the two teachers from Odisha for their dedication, sincerity and commitment. State School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond also congratulated the two teachers for getting recognition at the national level.