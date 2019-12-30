Two Telugu medicos reportedly missing in Delhi under mysterious circumstances

The disappearance of Telugu doctors in the national capital Delhi has become a mystery. Dr Himabindu (29) and Dr Dilip Satya (28) disappeared in Delhi on the 25th of this month. Himabindu's husband Dr Sridhar has lodged a complaint with the police. Dilip, Himabindu, and Sridhar were all students of Kurnool Medical College. Dilip works as a paediatrician in Chandigarh.

On the 24th of this month, they went to the Interview at Puducherry and returned on the 25th. Later, at about 11.30 in the morning, Himabindu went out saying she was going to church with Dilip. Shortly afterwards, Bindu's husband Sridhar filed a complaint with police after the duo's mobile phones were switched off.

He sought the Delhi Police Commissioner and the AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner to find out the whereabouts of the duo.