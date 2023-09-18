Two youths brandish weapon after their bike hit a car in Delhi, case registered

New Delhi : Two youths threatened a man with weapon after they hit their motorcycle with the victim’s car in northeast Delhi, an official said on Monday. Police have registered a case after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that two youths on a motorcycle lost control over their vehicle and rammed their bike in a parked car. The incident captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby also shows that when the owner of the car came out of his house, two men on the motorcycle got involved in a verbal spat and later threatened the owner of the car by showing him a gun.

Later, the culprits fled from the spot on the bike. In his complaint, the 28-year-old Abhishek Kashyap, a resident of Maujpur, alleged that two boys on a motorcycle hit his car of the complainant, which was parked outside the house.

“This led to an altercation. The boys on the motorcycle threatened the complainant with a weapon,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey. The DCP said that they are scanning CCTVs in the area to identify the culprits and nab them. “Police teams are probing the incident,” the DCP said.