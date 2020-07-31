UAE flights resume from July 31 to August 15 

Dubai: On Thursday, Air India Express announced that India-UAE flights would start again from Friday, July 31 till August 15.

The airline started bookings for India-UAE flights on the departure leg of the repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

P.G. Prageesh, chief of Corporate Communications, AIE, said the authorities have allowed the airline to start bookings from July 31 to August 15.

The airline tweeted in the UAE, "Happy news for passengers to UAE. We are happy to take you to your loved ones. Fly from tomorrow. Bookings are open now."

In another tweet, it said, "Book your tickets on our website through authorised travel agents/ contacting call centre/ visiting city office."

The customers are advised to visit its blog on India-UAE flights "to find the certified labs, GDRFA/ICA portals, flight schedules and frequently asked questions."

After an exclusive flight agreement between India and UAE, Air India Express announced the resumption of India-UAE flights.

As per the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation agreement on July 9, UAE residents stuck in India could return on the departure leg of repatriation flights under VBM that got back stranded Indians in the UAE from July 12 to 26.