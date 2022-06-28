Uddhav softens, urges rebels to return for talks

Mumbai: In an apparent softening of stance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- who is also Shiv Sena President -- on Tuesday appealed to the rebel group camping in Guwahati to return and hold discussions.

"Many of you are in contact with us and are still emotionally connected with the Shiv Sena. The families of several have also got in touch with us and conveyed your sentiments to us," said Thackeray.

He assured that as the head of the Sena family, he respected their views and made it clear from his heart that till date "nobody is out of the party" though the (rebels) are stuck in Guwahati with all kinds of speculations.

"I appeal to you all. Come before me. Let's remove all the misconceptions among the minds of the people and the Shiv Sainiks," Thackeray appealed.

The CM said if they all sit together, they can definitely come up with a solution to the political imbroglio and cautioned them against falling prey to any kinds of wrong measures.

He made it clear that the respect and dignity the Shiv Sena accorded them, they can never get that privilege anywhere else.

"Come in front of me and present your views, let's work out a solution. I am still worried about you," concluded Thackeray.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that he will be in Mumbai soon, adding that he is accompanied by 50 MLAs who have come on their own.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Shinde said, "We are with the Shiv Sena and I'll be in Mumbai soon."

Shinde added, "50 MLAs are here on their own. No MLA is suppressed here, and everyone is happy. The MLAs are with us at the Guwahati hotel."

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP chief J. P. Nadda discussed the situation in a meeting with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here.

Sources said the agenda of the meeting was the current political situation.