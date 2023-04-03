Uddhav Thackeray Asked BJP To Fulfil Veer Savarkar's Dream Of 'Akhand Bharat'
- Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to realise "akhand Bharat," and fulfill Savarkar's dream.
- He asked that will they make Savarkar's vision of "akhand Bharat" a reality?
Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on Sunday to realise "Akhand Bharat," the vision of late Hindutva philosopher V D Savarkar. He asked to fulfill his dream. He also made fun of Modi's academic credentials. Days after communal violence, Thackeray addressed the MVA's first rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, criticising the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the "Savarkar Gaurav yatra" and claiming the sacred saffron (flag) doesn't look good in their hands.
Thackrey recalled the time when Savarkar endured a harsh prison sentence and other difficulties to secure the nation's independence. He remarked that Savarkar faced such problems for the nation not to install Modi as prime minister. He continued and asked that will they make Savarkar's vision of "akhand Bharat" a reality?