Uddhav Thackeray Asked BJP To Fulfil Veer Savarkar's Dream Of 'Akhand Bharat'

Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on Sunday to realise "Akhand Bharat," the vision of late Hindutva philosopher V D Savarkar. He asked to fulfill his dream. He also made fun of Modi's academic credentials. Days after communal violence, Thackeray addressed the MVA's first rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, criticising the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the "Savarkar Gaurav yatra" and claiming the sacred saffron (flag) doesn't look good in their hands.



Thackrey recalled the time when Savarkar endured a harsh prison sentence and other difficulties to secure the nation's independence. He remarked that Savarkar faced such problems for the nation not to install Modi as prime minister. He continued and asked that will they make Savarkar's vision of "akhand Bharat" a reality?



he BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have to adhere to the principles of Sardar Patel and Savarkar. He mentiomed, "Will you fulfill Savarkar's dream of 'akhand Bharat'?" He added that t

He stated that Amit Shah had earlier mentioned that the BJP in Maharashtra show Uddhav Thackeray where he belonged. But he raised question to that when, though, are you going to reveal us the location in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?

A few days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was fined Rs 25,000 by the high court for asking for the PM's educational credentials, he also made fun of the prime minister about the subject of his degrees. He said that any college would be pleased if one of its graduates rose to the position of prime minister.