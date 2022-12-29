UGC NET from Feb 21 to March 10

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for UGC NET 2023 Exam. The UGC NET notification will be available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process began at 5pm on Thursday and will close on January 17, 2023.

The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test will consist of 2 papers and both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions.

