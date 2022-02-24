Ukraine has closed its airspace amid Russian Military attack, Air India flight return to Delhi

New Delhi: Russia has launched a military attack on Ukraine. During this, airports and military bases are being targeted.In view of this, Ukraine has closed its airspace. Because of this, an Air India plane flying to Kyiv is returning to Delhi to bring back Indians.An airline spokesperson said Air India flight AI 1947 is coming back as NOTAM has been issued in Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen). According to this, flights of civilian aircraft within Ukraine are prohibited from Thursday morning.Air India and the Central Government decided to recall the aircraft back to Delhi after this notice.The Officials said that the plane took a U-turn from Iranian airspace to return to Delhi.

The flight to Kyiv's Boryspil International Airport started at around 7.30 am from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.Meanwhile, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport at around 7.45 am on Thursday.Anju Varia, director of STIC group, said, "There were 182 Indian nationals in the flight and most of them were students. Few more flights have been scheduled."

Air India's Thursday flight was to be the second flight to bring back Indians from the Eastern European nation.The first flight operated on 22 February brought back around 240 people.On 19 February Air India announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on 22, 24 and 26 February.