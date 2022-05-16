Ukrainian Medical Students Hold Protest In Chennai
A large group of Indian medical students from Ukraine hold protest in Chennai on Sunday demanding that the state and federal administrations allow them to finish their education in India as they have to come back to country without completing it to save their lives from the war. To emphasise their desire and their wish they hoisted placards and yelled slogans in the protest.
A first year student expressed the concern regarding the completion of their education that some students have finished their third, fourth, and fifth years. Internships have been made available to those who qualify. They want all of them who have returned home to be able to finish their degrees in one of the country's medical colleges without having to spend lakhs of rupees or retake the entrance exam.