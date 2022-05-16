Ukrainian Medical Students Hold Protest In Chennai

A large group of Indian medical students from Ukraine hold protest in Chennai on Sunday demanding that the state and federal administrations allow them to finish their education in India as they have to come back to country without completing it to save their lives from the war. To emphasise their desire and their wish they hoisted placards and yelled slogans in the protest.



A first year student expressed the concern regarding the completion of their education that some students have finished their third, fourth, and fifth years. Internships have been made available to those who qualify. They want all of them who have returned home to be able to finish their degrees in one of the country's medical colleges without having to spend lakhs of rupees or retake the entrance exam.



Another student, who is in his third year of veterinary school in Ukraine, stated that he would like to finish his education in India. They had to take the NEET to be eligible for the all-India quota through the Veterinary Council of India.

He added that in Ukraine, there are 50 students studying veterinary medicine, including myself. We'd like to finish the course without having to take the NEET exam again.

According to M.R. Gunasekaran, president of the Ukraine MBBS Students-Parents' Association, the war has put the futures of 1,896 medical students in the state in danger. While states like West Bengal, Telangana, and Gujarat had assured their students. He remarked that Tamil Nadu had yet to do so.

Meanwhile, a similar protest is planned for Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, and Salem by the association.