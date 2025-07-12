Under fire for rising crime, Bihar Deputy CM blames Oppn RJD

Patna: Amid rising concerns over the poor law and order situation in Bihar, especially during an Assembly election year, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha directly accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of having links with criminal networks, including sand, land, and liquor mafia.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Sinha claimed: “The sand mafias, land mafias, and liquor mafias have direct or indirect links with the RJD. As the Assembly election is approaching, they are committing criminal incidents to create an atmosphere of anarchy. But they do not know the real Bihari people who love the state will foil their attempt.”

Sinha further asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is fully committed to controlling law and order in Bihar, and the government is taking all necessary steps to curb criminal activities.

Sinha’s remarks came a day after the murder of Vikram Jha, a Patna-based trader, who succumbed to injuries following an attack by unidentified assailants in the Jakariapur area under the Ram Krishna Nagar police station late on Friday night.

The incident sparked outrage, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launching a scathing attack on CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA government.

Tejashwi, in a social media post, had said: “Businessman Vikram Jha murdered in Patna! DK Tax, the transfer industry, and the chaotic situation of the state are the reasons for this. Why is the unconscious Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the hundreds of murder incidents happening in the state? Corrupt Bhuja Party should answer.”

The law and order situation has emerged as a key political battleground ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, with the Opposition blaming the state government for administrative failure, while the ruling NDA government accuses the Opposition of links with criminal elements.

As public anxiety grows over the safety of traders and common citizens, the Nitish government faces increasing pressure to deliver visible results in crime control, while the Opposition intensifies its campaign to corner the government on governance and security.