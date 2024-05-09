Under fire, Pitroda quits Overseas Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Sam Pitroda has stepped down from the post of Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and his resignation was accepted by the party.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X and announced that Sam Pitroda had decided to resign from the key post "of his own accord". Pitroda had been under fire over his controversial remark that Indians in the East resemble the Chinese while those in the South look like Africans.