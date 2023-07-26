Underwater Pipeline Rupture Causes Water Spout In Yamuna River; Gas Supply Halted In Baghpat

On Wednesday, there was a rupture in an underwater pipeline belonging to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the middle of the Yamuna River. This resulted in the formation of a water spout shooting up to a height of 25-30 feet. The incident occurred in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh and was attributed to a pipeline failure. Upon reaching the site, senior officials promptly alerted the local residents, and the gas supply in the pipeline was halted.



According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh, the villagers observed the incident in the Yamuna River, and upon reaching the location, they discovered a leakage in the Panipat-Dadri gas pipeline. Immediately, the concerned department was informed, and the necessary valves were closed to address the issue. Gradually, the situation improved, and it was confirmed that the pipeline affected was owned by the Indian Oil Corporation.





#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in the middle of Yamuna in the Jagos village of Baghpat district. pic.twitter.com/33wwVSm54Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023





The water level in the Yamuna River is currently below the danger mark in Delhi. However, due to heavy rainfall in certain areas of the national capital and upper catchment regions, it is anticipated to rise again. As of 9 am, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) reached 205.09 meters, according to the Central Water Commission. Within the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a gas leak resulted in an explosion at HSR Layout in Bengaluru during March. The blast impacted a few houses in the residential locality of HSR, leading to injuries to three individuals. Reports suggest that the Bangalore Water Supply Board's activities in the region caused damage to the GAIL gas pipeline, leading to the unfortunate incident.