  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Union Cabinet approves HUDA City Centre-Cyber City metro project in Gurgaon

Union Cabinet approves HUDA City Centre-Cyber City metro project in Gurgaon
x
Highlights

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway. Briefing the media about the cabinet decisions, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said the project will cost Rs 5,452 crore.

The entire metro line covering 28.5 kilometre will be elevated and the project is expected to be completed in four years. In another decision, the Cabinet decided to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for kharif crops for 2023-24 season.-

India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif, and rabi. Crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November are kharif. The government feels that the rise in prices will encourage crop diversification. Government through its agencies procure crops from farmers from time to time at support prices.Goyal said total foodgrain production for the agricultural year 2022-23 is projected to be at a record 330.5 million tonnes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X