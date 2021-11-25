Union Cabinet clears Bill to scrap 3 farm laws

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws.

The decision was announced by Union minister Anurag Thakur after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

The Union government has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that his government will withdraw the three agriculture laws after it failed to convince a certain section of farmers.

The Central government's decision to withdraw the farm laws came almost a year after thousands of farmers marched to the national capital and launched a months-long agitation against the laws. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Despite the climbdown by the government, farmer unions have said they will continue their agitation on other demands, including an MSP law and the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra over violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.