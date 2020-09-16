Union Labor and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar Today commented on Permanent Employment

New Delhi: Uncertainty of employment is the biggest cause of concern for the people, but the central government has admitted that 10.7 per cent of the people in urban areas of the country and 29.3 per cent in rural areas do not have permanent employment. These people are attached to the work of a temporary nature or even in large institutions, they are taken for temporary work. The minimum remuneration amount is fixed from time to time for the economic security of this class. It is also re-evaluated every six months based on the consumer price index.

Union Labor and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, while answering a question in Parliament on Wednesday, said that under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the minimum wage amount is prescribed for those engaged in temporary nature of work/employment.

According to the amount fixed on April 1, 2020, remuneration of Rs 333 per day is fixed for unskilled labourers for working in the agriculture sector in A class cities, Rs 303 in B class cities and Rs 300 per day in C class cities.

For unskilled labourers working in the construction sector, Rs 523 has been earmarked in A class cities, Rs 437 in B class cities and Rs 350 in C class areas. At the same time, Rs 438, 407 rupees and 364 rupees are fixed in the agricultural sector for the highly skilled workers.

High urban areas of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune etc. are placed in A category, middle-level urbanizers such as Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Rajkot in B category and rest of the country in C category.