  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam

Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam
x
Highlights

Union Coal and Mines Miniter and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam a great spiritual experience.

Prayagraj: Union Coal and Mines Miniter and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam a great spiritual experience.

On Tuesday, he took a holy dip with his family at the Triveni Sangam. Kishan Reddy said, "Experiencing a bath at this most sacred Kumbh Mela provided me with a profound spiritual experience. I witnessed crores of devotees also taking holy baths in Prayagraj, which serves as a living testament to the growing support for Sanatana Dharma, as well as our culture and traditions."

The Minister said that he prayed for happiness and peace for all in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick