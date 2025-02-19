Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam

Prayagraj: Union Coal and Mines Miniter and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam a great spiritual experience.

On Tuesday, he took a holy dip with his family at the Triveni Sangam. Kishan Reddy said, "Experiencing a bath at this most sacred Kumbh Mela provided me with a profound spiritual experience. I witnessed crores of devotees also taking holy baths in Prayagraj, which serves as a living testament to the growing support for Sanatana Dharma, as well as our culture and traditions."

The Minister said that he prayed for happiness and peace for all in the country.