Live
- Body of migrant Bihar labourer dragged in Karnataka factory premises, video goes viral
- Six killed in horrific road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih
- Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
Just In
Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam
Highlights
Union Coal and Mines Miniter and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam a great spiritual experience.
Prayagraj: Union Coal and Mines Miniter and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam a great spiritual experience.
On Tuesday, he took a holy dip with his family at the Triveni Sangam. Kishan Reddy said, "Experiencing a bath at this most sacred Kumbh Mela provided me with a profound spiritual experience. I witnessed crores of devotees also taking holy baths in Prayagraj, which serves as a living testament to the growing support for Sanatana Dharma, as well as our culture and traditions."
The Minister said that he prayed for happiness and peace for all in the country.
Next Story