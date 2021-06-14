Unlock begins in many states

New Delhi: As many states gradually open up after stringent lockdowns, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced more relaxations in 27 districts which include allowing tea shops to reopen from June 14. Barring 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions respectively, the fresh relaxations would be applicable in the rest of 27 districts, including Chennai and other nearby districts. In Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already announced the unlock plan for the state and the unlock guidelines will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts.

However, he said, the lockdown will continue in 11 districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate. The Assam government, on the other hand, asked all its employees who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to join offices from Monday even as a partial lockdown across the state will continue be in force. Easing Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown even further, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that from Monday, all restaurants in the national capital will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity.



All market complexes, malls in Delhi will now be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. "After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," Kejriwal said.



In view of the continuous decrease in the number of cases, the Odisha government is also planning to begin the unlock process from June 17. The Health and Family Welfare department has informed that the Covid-19 infection rate has come down in 23 of the coastal state's 30 districts. The unlock process in Odisha is expected to start in a phased manner from June 17.

India reported 80,834 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its lowest rise in daily cases since April 1. Tamil Nadu contributed more than 15,000 new cases, while Kerala had close to 14,000. The country's active caseload declined to 10.26 lakh. Over 3,300 deaths were reported on Saturday.