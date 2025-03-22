‘Unwell Nitish’ talks during national anthem

Patna: After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen purportedly “talking” during the national anthem at a function in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti on Friday raised questions on his mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is.

“During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is,” Bharti told ANI.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Mukesh Raushan protested against the CM in Patna and demanded an apology from him.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that if he is not in the right frame of mind, then he should resign and “make Nishant Kumar the CM”.

In contrast, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed the criticism, defending Nitish Kumar’s patriotism.

Speaking on the Chief Minister’s behaviour during the National Anthem, Kumar stated, “Nitish Kumar is the son of a freedom fighter. He has institutionalised respect for freedom fighters in this country. While most people get identity cards based on their lineage, Nitish Kumar was the first to issue identity cards to the families of freedom fighters in both Independent Bihar and India. His respect for the National Anthem is unquestionable.”