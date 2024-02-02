UP assembly reverberates with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'

Live
Highlights
The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, on Friday, opened to chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as all legislators of BJP and its allied parties trooped wearing saffron scarves.
Lucknow: The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, on Friday, opened to chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as all legislators of BJP and its allied parties trooped wearing saffron scarves.
The NDA members thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, as soon as Governor Anandiben Patel started addressing the joint session of the state legislature, opposition members started shouting slogans against the government.
The Governor continued with her speech but nothing was audible in the din.
The house was later adjourned for the day after obituary references.
