UP bans those under 18 from driving two-wheelers, four-wheelers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has banned those below 18 years of age from driving scooters and cars.

If parents allow children to drive scooty or car, they will be punished with three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

Following the instructions issued by the government regarding this, strictness will be enforced in secondary schools with the help of the Transport Department, said a government spokesman.

For this, the youth will be made aware by running a campaign. Besides, students will also be given information about road safety through various mediums.

The spokesman further said that under this, a road safety club will be formed in every school. One student in all classes will be made Road Safety Captain. A class on road safety information will also be held in the school.

Besides, in every school, one teacher will be made nodal head and will be given online and offline training with the help of the transport department. At the same time, strict action will be taken to ensure that children below 18 years of age do not drive any motor vehicle.

Detailed guidelines have been issued by Transport Commissioner, Chandra Bhushan Singh, in this regard.

The Director of Secondary Education has also been asked to run a campaign in schools for this.

He has said that in the prayer meeting, students should be given information about road safety and they should also be given an oath on it. Wall painting related to road safety rules should be done in schools. Information and suggestions related to this should be shared by creating a WhatsApp group of students. The Director has said that social media platforms should also be used for this.