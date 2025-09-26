UP fulfilling its role as growth engine under PM’s guidance: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state is effectively fulfilling its role as a growth engine under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the event, which will continue till September 29. “In this UPITS 2025, more than 550 buyers from 80 countries and over 2,250 exhibitors are participating. With cooperation from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, stalls have been put up at the event,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister thanked the Prime Minister for providing relief in GST slab rates.

“On behalf of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, I welcome the world’s most popular leader, Prime Minister Modi, on his first visit to the state after implementing the historic next-generation GST reform. We are grateful for the excellent Diwali gifts he has provided to the poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, MSMEs and all sectors,” he added. Adityanath noted that earlier, businessmen faced multiple taxation slabs, but now GST reforms have reduced them to two.

“This will strengthen the economy,” he said.

He also recalled Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s concept of ‘antyodaya’ and said Modi’s vision is transforming it into ‘Rashtrodaya’.

He highlighted the revival of traditional enterprises, growth of start-ups, benefits under the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, PM Vishwakarma scheme, and increasing GI product registrations.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a global hub for IT, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing. The state accounts for 50 per cent of the country’s mobile phone production,” he added.

The chief minister also underlined improved infrastructure, connectivity, law and order, and new employment zones being developed across districts to boost industrial growth and self-reliance.