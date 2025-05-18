UP govt launches India's first Vistadome jungle safari train

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a first-of-its-kind Vistadome coach service connecting the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in a bid to promote tourism, according to a statement.

This initiative marks Uttar Pradesh as the first state in the country to offer a jungle safari experience via a Vistadome train.

The new tourist train offers breathtaking panoramic views of the forest landscape, thanks to specially designed coaches equipped with large glass windows and transparent roofs, the statement said.

The initiative aims to offer travellers a thrilling wildlife experience while showcasing the natural beauty of the state, it said.

Currently, the service operates on weekends but plans are underway to expand it to daily operations, making it accessible to more visitors.

This initiative also provides a new dimension to nature-based tourism and is expected to generate local employment opportunities and boost the region's economy.

Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working hard to make the state's forest areas famous nationally and internationally as 'One Destination Three Forests'."

"As part of this initiative, Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary have been integrated to provide tourists with an accessible and exciting experience through the operation of the Vistadome coach," Mishra said.

He explained that the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has launched this service to offer tourists a unique nature trail and jungle safari experience throughout the year.

Through the Vistadome coach, tourists can travel 107 kilometres inside the forest and closely experience natural scenery, biodiversity and wildlife.

The journey lasts approximately 4 hours and

25 minutes with tickets priced at Rs 275 per tourist for the route.