UP Legislator Pays From Personal Funds After Officials Claim Budget Shortage For Road Obstruction

A Uttar Pradesh legislator took an extraordinary step during a routine administrative meeting when power department officials claimed insufficient funds prevented them from addressing a significant traffic obstruction. Saharanpur MLA Rajeev Gumber stunned everyone present by producing cash from his personal resources to resolve the bureaucratic deadlock.

The unusual incident occurred when Gumber confronted power department officials about two electric poles that had been erected directly in the middle of a public road, creating a dangerous traffic hazard for commuters. The poles' placement had become a persistent source of complaints from local residents who found their daily movement severely hampered by the inappropriate infrastructure positioning.

During what appeared to be a routine discussion about resolving the issue, power department representatives informed the MLA that budgetary constraints prevented immediate action to relocate the problematic poles. This explanation clearly frustrated Gumber, who viewed the excuse as unacceptable given the public safety implications of leaving the obstacles in place.

In a dramatic gesture that caught all attendees off guard, the visibly agitated legislator reached into his pocket and withdrew Rs 50,000 in cash. He placed the money on the table before the assembled officials, making it clear that financial excuses would no longer be tolerated for addressing basic public welfare concerns.

Gumber's stern message to the officials was unequivocal: "If money is needed for public welfare, I will pay. Now get the work done." His direct approach and willingness to use personal funds highlighted his frustration with bureaucratic delays that affect ordinary citizens' daily lives.

The entire exchange was captured on video, which subsequently gained widespread attention across social media platforms. The footage shows the MLA's determination to cut through administrative red tape and his commitment to ensuring that public infrastructure serves rather than hinders community needs.

This incident reflects broader challenges within government departments where budget allocation and administrative procedures sometimes create unnecessary delays in addressing urgent public concerns. The MLA's unconventional response demonstrates the frustration many elected representatives feel when bureaucratic processes impede their ability to serve constituents effectively.

The power department's initial reluctance to act on what should have been a straightforward infrastructure correction raises questions about resource allocation priorities and decision-making processes within utility services. Electric poles positioned in roadways represent clear safety hazards that typically warrant immediate attention regardless of routine budget constraints.

Gumber's dramatic intervention serves as both a solution to an immediate problem and a broader statement about the need for responsive governance. By personally funding the pole removal, he eliminated the bureaucratic obstacle while sending a clear message about accountability in public service delivery.

The viral nature of the video has sparked discussions about government efficiency and the lengths to which elected officials sometimes must go to ensure basic services reach their constituents. The incident highlights the gap between policy intentions and ground-level implementation that often frustrates both politicians and citizens alike.