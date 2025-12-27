UP Police is now a symbol of fear for criminals and trust for citizens: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, December 27 - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday presided over the concluding day of the two-day state-level senior police officers' conference, ‘Police Manthan’, at the Police Headquarters. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi lauded the achievements and reforms of the UP Police, stating that the state has undergone a remarkable transformation in its perception and law-and-order machinery over the last eight and a half years.

He emphasized that UP is now being viewed as a global role model, a shift validated by public experience rather than self-praise. Sharing his vision for 'Smart Policing', the CM highlighted decisive progress since 2017 in recruitment, training, infrastructure, cyber security, forensics, and the Police Commissionerate system. He noted that while training capacity was previously limited, over 60,000 constables are now being trained within the state. Institutional changes like cyber stations in all 75 districts, 12 FSL labs, and a Forensic University reflect the state's new proactive approach.

“UP Police has established a sense of fear among criminals and respect among citizens,” the CM Yogi said, adding that policing has shifted from being merely reactive to pro-active and predictive.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna thanked the CM for his guidance. He remarked that the CM’s presence underscores the leadership's commitment to policing challenges. He traced the transformative journey since 2017, highlighting the Zero Tolerance policy and the goal of delivering responsive, ‘citizen-first’ services.

Highlights of Saturday’s Sessions

Session 1: Beat Policing & 'Yaksh' App: Led by ADG (Crime) S.K. Bhagat, the session focused on solving grassroots policing issues. The CM launched the 'Yaksh App', an AI and Big Data-driven digital version of the traditional beat book. It provides a comprehensive data map of crimes, criminals, and sensitive areas for targeted action.

Session 2: Women and Child Safety: ADG Padmaja Chauhan presented on Mission Shakti Centres, community awareness, and the Family Dispute Resolution Clinic (FDRC). ADG (Gorakhpur Zone) Ashok Mutha Jain also presented on the 'Bahu-Beti Sammelan' initiative.

Session 3: Smart Station Management: DG (Lucknow Zone) Sujit Pandey introduced the 'Smart SHO Dashboard'. This integrated tool aims to reduce grievance redressal time, increase accountability, and improve traffic and crime monitoring at the police station level.

Session 4: Cyber Crime: DG (Cyber Crime) Binod Kumar Singh discussed capacity building with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the role of Cyber Help Desks in tackling evolving digital threats.

Session 5: HRD and Welfare: DG (Training) Rajiv Sabharwal focused on behavioral improvement of personnel, health schemes for families, and the use of the i-GOT portal for online training. The role of 'Vamasarathi' in women empowerment was also highlighted.

Session 6: Prosecution and Prisons: DG (Prosecution) Dipesh Juneja discussed an e-reporting portal for monitoring mafias and 12 KPIs for prosecutors. DG (Prisons) Prem Chand Meena highlighted the digitization of jails, including AI-based CCTV surveillance, Health ATMs, and the use of video conferencing for over 50,000 court testimonies.

Session 7: CCTNS 2.0 & New Laws: ADG (Technical Services) Naveen Arora elaborated on making policing data-driven under the new criminal codes (Nyay Sanhita), focusing on e-FIR, Zero FIR, e-Summon, and e-Sakshya.

The first day of the conference concluded with a closing address by the DGP, marking a significant step toward a technologically advanced UP Police.