UP stampede toll rises to 121

Hathras (UP): The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation here rose to 121 on Wednesday with Uttar Pradesh Police registering an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, while the toll has risen to 121, the number of people injured in the incident stands at 28. Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

