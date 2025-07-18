Live
- Minister Narayana announces free bus travel to women from 15 August
- MCD jumps 59 places in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
- MCT bags Super Swachh League award
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
UP to hold mega roadshow in city today
Highlights
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to showcase its industrial and business might in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, on July 18 by organising its third...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to showcase its industrial and business might in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, on July 18 by organising its third mega roadshow, on lines of previous editions in New Delhi and Hyderabad.
This is the third major event ahead of the UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida and is being organised in partnership with the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.
The event will be spearheaded by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom, and Textiles in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, key members of ‘Team Yogi’ will showcase transformational developments in the fields of infrastructure, policy support, and ease of doing business in the state.
Next Story