UP to hold mega roadshow in city today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to showcase its industrial and business might in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, on July 18 by organising its third mega roadshow, on lines of previous editions in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

This is the third major event ahead of the UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida and is being organised in partnership with the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.

The event will be spearheaded by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom, and Textiles in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, key members of ‘Team Yogi’ will showcase transformational developments in the fields of infrastructure, policy support, and ease of doing business in the state.