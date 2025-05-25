Urban flood management plan ahead of monsoon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has introduced a comprehensive Urban Flood and Waterlogging Management Action Plan for all civic bodies across the State. The initiative of the Housing and Urban Development department aims to safeguard public health, infrastructure and livelihoods of people in urban local bodies (ULBs) through a series of preventive, preparatory and responsive measures, an official said on Saturday.

The plan is made on drainage, solid waste management, flood-prone area mitigation, shelter preparedness, disease prevention and others, he said. The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country is most likely to be above normal, another official said.

“Under the plan, all the ULBs will set up monsoon-specific control rooms, which will operate on a 24/7 basis during the season, to promptly address public grievances related to waterlogging, blocked roads and water supply disruptions,” the Urban Development department official said. These ULBs are also asked to involve the community in the waterlogging situation, he said.

According to the action plan, elected representatives, ward committees, local volunteers, and women self-help groups (WSHGs) will be engaged in local-level preparedness and response activities. The department has plans to hold a high-level inter-departmental coordination meeting before the first week of June 2025, involving fire services, drainage division, minor irrigation and other stakeholders to streamline efforts and ensure resource readiness.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said: “Proactive planning and community participation are the cornerstones of our strategy. Our goal is to ensure that urban areas remain resilient, safe and prepared for the challenges of an intense monsoon.”

A 100 per cent inspection, desilting and repair work of all drains and manholes in ULBs will be conducted to ensure free flow of drain water. Special attention will be given to repairing damaged drain covers and removing encroachments that obstruct drainage channels.

Bar screens and wire meshes will be installed at tertiary drains to filter solid waste and prevent blockages during heavy rains.

Local personnel will monitor these sites and carry out waste removal. Roads blocked due to fallen trees and debris following cyclonic events will be cleared promptly with a road restoration deadline of 72 hours.

Waterlogging hotspots will be identified and pump sets along with emergency equipment will be deployed. Zone-level officers will be appointed to manage real-time emergency responses.