  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Urban Naxals: Sule urges Maha to review security Bill amid Secretariat’s move to seek public views

Urban Naxals: Sule urges Maha to review security Bill amid Secretariat’s move to seek public views
x
Highlights

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday attacked the state government saying that the Bill to check the ‘Urban Naxal’ menace known as the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024 undermines the fundamental rights of citizens.

Urban Naxals, Maharashtra Security Bill, Fundamental Rights, Police Raj, Freedom of Expression, Judicial Independence

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick