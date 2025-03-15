Live
- HM Shah inaugurates Lachit Barphukan police academy in Assam
- 30 pc of registered general crimes in Bengaluru are cybercrimes: G Parameshwara
- Freedom to celebrate in one’s own way: Udit Raj defends Rahul’s foreign visit during Holi
- Antim Panghal secures spot in squad for Asian Wrestling Championships
- Did Ibrahim Ali Khan threaten to assault a Pak journalist over 'Nadaaniyan' review?
- South Korea: Massive rallies for, against Yoon's ouster held in Seoul ahead of impeachment ruling
- IPL 2025: Virat Kohli joins RCB squad after lifting Champions Trophy title
- Repeatedly slapped, hit in custody; no reliance should be placed on my statements: Gold-smuggling accused actress Ranya Rao
- US influencer apologises after sparking outrage for picking up baby wombat
- IOC’s Aditya highlights cricket’s potential Olympic impact and AI’s role in fan engagement
Urban Naxals: Sule urges Maha to review security Bill amid Secretariat’s move to seek public views
Highlights
NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday attacked the state government saying that the Bill to check the ‘Urban Naxal’ menace known as the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024 undermines the fundamental rights of citizens.
Urban Naxals, Maharashtra Security Bill, Fundamental Rights, Police Raj, Freedom of Expression, Judicial Independence
Next Story