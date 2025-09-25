Uttar Pradesh emerges as the new hub of investment and growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 3rd edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

In his address, the Prime Minister described the recently implemented Next Generation GST reform as a landmark in India’s economic journey. He said, "The reform has not only provided major relief to consumers, but has also energized trade and industry." “GST reforms are putting monthly savings directly into the pockets of common families, and these savings will further strengthen India’s growth story,” he added.

Calling upon investors to explore the immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is scaling new heights of development and has now emerged as a vibrant hub of investment and progress.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of promoting indigenous products and establishing their global identity. He noted that today every Indian proudly says, “This is Swadeshi,” and this sentiment must be further reinforced. “Whatever can be made in India, must be made in India,” he said, adding that self-reliance is no longer an option but a necessity, as dependence on others restricts growth. Urging entrepreneurs to design business models that strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat, he emphasized that only user-friendly and durable products can build the credibility of Indian manufacturing.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, PM Modi described the state as a hub of investment and development brimming with opportunities. He pointed out that in recent years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a connectivity revolution that has significantly reduced logistics costs. With the highest number of expressways and international airports in the country, the state has become a gateway of progress. He cited major infrastructure projects, such as the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Defence Corridor, which are shaping Uttar Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse.

The Prime Minister also mentioned flagship initiatives like Namami Gange and One District One Product (ODOP), which are boosting cruise and heritage tourism while placing Uttar Pradesh firmly on the global map. He noted that the state now contributes 55% of India’s mobile phone production, and a new semiconductor facility soon to be commissioned here will take India’s journey towards self-reliance to the next level.

On the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi recalled the principle of Antyodaya, ensuring that the benefits of development reach the poorest of the poor. He underlined that Antyodaya forms the very foundation of social justice, and this is the model India is presenting to the world.

Referring to India’s fintech revolution, the Prime Minister cited open platforms such as UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker, which are enabling prosperity for all, from mall shoppers to street vendors. He highlighted that through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, 2.5 million sellers, including small shopkeepers, are supplying directly to the government. Goods worth Rs 15 lakh crore have been procured via GeM, of which Rs 7 lakh crore came from small industries, a true reflection of Antyodaya in action.

Emphasizing the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the armed forces are increasingly seeking indigenous products. He said, "The production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence in Uttar Pradesh, with Russian collaboration, while the Defence Corridor is poised to become a major hub for weapons manufacturing."

He further highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is poised to play a significant role in the semiconductor sector, with the construction of a large facility set to begin just a few kilometres from Greater Noida, an important step toward making India self-reliant in technology. Appealing to global and domestic investors, the Prime Minister urged them to invest in Uttar Pradesh, a state that is charting new dimensions of development.

PM Modi described the recently implemented Next Generation GST reforms as a cornerstone of India’s growth story. Illustrating its impact, he said that earlier, a shirt priced at Rs 1,000 attracted taxes worth Rs 170, whereas under GST, the burden has reduced to just Rs 50 or even Rs 35. Similarly, the tax on hair oil and face cream, priced at Rs 100, has been reduced from Rs 31 to Rs 5, saving consumers Rs 26.

The cost of tractors has decreased by Rs 40,000, three-wheelers by Rs 20,000, and scooters and motorcycles by Rs 8,000–Rs 9,000. He noted that these reforms are saving an average family nearly Rs 25,000 annually, while the nation as a whole is saving Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Aiming at the opposition, he said the Congress party had subjected people to “tax plunder,” whereas his government has reduced inflation and boosted incomes.

The Prime Minister said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly. Improved connectivity has cut logistics costs, and the state’s expanding network of expressways and airports has made it a highly attractive investment destination." He praised the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which has taken local crafts and products to the international market, noting that the ODOP catalogue itself is now enough to introduce foreign guests to the diversity of Uttar Pradesh.

Stressing the role of innovation, he emphasised that progress cannot be achieved without research and private sector participation and that Uttar Pradesh is making strong advances in this direction. With its growing presence in defence production, semiconductors, and mobile manufacturing, the state is emerging as India’s manufacturing hub.

Outlining the vision of a Viksit India by 2047, PM Modi said that despite global challenges, India is moving forward with new strategies and possibilities. A young and skilled workforce, a vibrant consumer base, and democratic stability make India one of the most attractive destinations for investment. Urging investors to contribute to this journey, he said, “Your efforts will help build a Viksit India.” He concluded by affirming that Uttar Pradesh’s rapid development forms the very foundation of a self-reliant India.