Uttar Pradesh: Teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand

x

Highlights

A boy sustained injuries in the fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A boy sustained injuries in the fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.

"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha," said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village.

He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid.

Further details were awaited

