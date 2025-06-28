Uttarakhand BJP expels former MLA Suresh Rathore over second marriage controversy

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled former MLA Suresh Rathore from the party for six years, following a controversy over his alleged second marriage.

Rathore, who previously represented the Jwalapur Assembly seat in Haridwar, was expelled after a video surfaced showing him with a woman, who was later identified as actor Urmila.

The video quickly went viral and drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, prompting the BJP to issue a show cause notice to Rathore.

Although Rathore submitted a written explanation, the party found it unsatisfactory.

In a formal expulsion order issued by BJP State General Secretary Rajendra Bisht on Saturday, the party said: “The leadership is not satisfied with the clarification received from you in relation to the notice sent on June 23, 2025. You have consistently violated the dignity of the party and social norms.”

The statement added, “As per the instructions of the Hon’ble State President, you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years with immediate effect.”

The BJP maintained that there is no room in the party for those who act inappropriately or damage its public image.

Rathore had earlier claimed Urmila was his second wife, but later denied the marriage, stating that the images circulating online were part of a film he is producing. “Those are not wedding photos; they are scenes from a film,” he had said.

However, the controversy only intensified after this contradiction, with the Congress slamming the BJP for its delayed response.

“He first accepted the relationship and is now calling it a film scene. Is this a joke?” the Uttarakhand Congress said in a statement.

The expulsion comes amid heightened scrutiny on the conduct of public representatives and their adherence to party discipline.