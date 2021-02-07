New Delhi : The destruction of the glacier in Tapovan area of the Niti Valley of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is expected to cause heavy havoc. The water level of Dhauli Ganga river has suddenly increased. An alert has been sounded up to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Srinagar. 10 teams of NDRF are engaged in relief and rescue operations. At the same time, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked people to avoid rumors.

The Home Minister said, 'Some more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being sent by air from Delhi to Uttarakhand. We are constantly monitoring the situation there. Significantly, the snowfall in the Rishiganga Valley in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to a sudden severe flooding in the Alaknanda and its tributaries.

At the same time, on receiving this information, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has come into action. Along with this, he has tweeted from his official Twitter handle that a news of a disaster has been received from Chamoli district. The district administration, police department and disaster management have been ordered to deal with this disaster. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumors. The government is taking all necessary steps.

The CM has also informed through Twitter that people are being evacuated from the areas near Alaknanda. As a precaution the flow of Bhagirathi river has been stopped. The Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been evacuated to stop the flow of Alaknanda water. SDRF is on alert. I'm leaving for the spot.