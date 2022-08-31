V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.





Warm greetings of #GaneshChaturthi to all.



Celebrated with much enthusiasm, the festival represents India's composite culture, transcending the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. Today, I pray to #LordGanesh for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2022

"Warm greetings of #GaneshChaturthi to all. Celebrated with much enthusiasm, the festival represents India's composite culture, transcending the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. Today, I pray to #LordGanesh for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all," the Vice-President tweeted.





यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।



यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।



गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/crUwqL6VdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Modi said: "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Also wishing the people on rhe occasion of Samvatsari, he tweeted: "Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail."