V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"Warm greetings of #GaneshChaturthi to all. Celebrated with much enthusiasm, the festival represents India's composite culture, transcending the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. Today, I pray to #LordGanesh for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all," the Vice-President tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi said: "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."
Also wishing the people on rhe occasion of Samvatsari, he tweeted: "Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail."