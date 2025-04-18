Vacate PoK

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly responded to Pakistan's "two-nation" remark, stating that the only relevant issue between the two countries is Pakistan's "vacating the illegally occupied territories." While addressing a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis, General Munir urged citizens to teach their children about what he described as the "stark difference between Hindus and Muslims". He invoked the two-nation theory that resulted in the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," Ministry of External

Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. During his speech at the Convention for Overseas Pakistanis, Munir said,

"Our forefathers believed that we were different

from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different.

Our thoughts are different. Our ambitions are different... That was the foundation of the two-nation theory. It was laid on the belief that we are two nations, not one."