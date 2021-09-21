‘Vaccine Maitri’: India to resume Covid-19 vaccine export next month

New Delhi: India will resume the export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines by next month, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Addressing the media on Monday, Mandaviya said the effort is part of the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet the country's commitment to the Covax global pool. This is in line with our motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he said. However, vaccinating India's own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, he said.

Mandaviya further informed that the government is expecting to receive over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

"The production will go up as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market," said the minister.

He also said that cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore and the last 10 crore doses were administered in only 11 days.

Covax is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of Covid vaccines in India, he said that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking research and production of Covid vaccines in such a big way.