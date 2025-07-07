Live
- AP embraces AI for ‘Smart mosquito control’ initiative
- Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine
- Singareni CMD plants 500 saplings during Van Mahotsav programme
- Lion’s Club distributes solar panels to Anganwadi centres
- Govt Whip Beerlla Illaiah inspects devpt works in Aleru
- Srisailam reservoir receives inflows of over 1.34L cusecs
- Rajgopal Reddy plans 34 govt schools in Munugode constituency
- Minister Ponguleti distributes Indiramma house papers to beneficiaries at Kothagudem
- Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall
- Pradhan urges HAL to offer UG courses in aerospace
Van Mahotsav celebrated
Highlights
Jharsuguda: Thedistrict-level Van Mahotsav was celebrated at Bhundupali village under Belpahar forest range. State Revenue and Disaster and Management...
Jharsuguda: Thedistrict-level Van Mahotsav was celebrated at Bhundupali village under Belpahar forest range. State Revenue and Disaster and Management Minister Suresh Pujari attended as the chief guest and planted saplings.
Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit was the keynote speaker.
A mobile sapling distribution van, which will provide saplings to people at Rs1 each, was flagged off. The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Belpahar Forest Range Officer Pradeep Kumar Nayak and attended by district forest range officers, forest staff, members of women’s organisations, students and local residents.
Next Story