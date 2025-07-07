Van Mahotsav celebrated

Jharsuguda: Thedistrict-level Van Mahotsav was celebrated at Bhundupali village under Belpahar forest range. State Revenue and Disaster and Management Minister Suresh Pujari attended as the chief guest and planted saplings.

Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit was the keynote speaker.

A mobile sapling distribution van, which will provide saplings to people at Rs1 each, was flagged off. The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Belpahar Forest Range Officer Pradeep Kumar Nayak and attended by district forest range officers, forest staff, members of women’s organisations, students and local residents.