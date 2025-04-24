  • Menu
Vance visits Taj Mahal with family
Agra/Jaipur: US Vice-President J D Vance on Wednesday visited the Taj Mahal along his wife Usha Vance wife and their three children, officials said.

"The Taj Mahal is amazing. A testament to true love, human ingenuity and a tribute to the great country of India," Vance wrote in the visitor's diary after his visit.

The Vance family landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

