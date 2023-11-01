Vandals Target Maharashtra Minister's Convoy In Mumbai: Three Detained

Unidentified individuals damaged a vehicle within the convoy of Hasan Mushrif, a Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader, on Wednesday. The Mumbai Police has apprehended three individuals in connection with this incident.



It's worth noting that Minister Mushrif was not inside the vehicle at the time of the vandalism. Following the incident, security measures at the minister's residence have been increased. In a video of the event, two individuals can be observed breaking the minister's car windows while chanting slogans advocating for Maratha reservation near the MLAs' residence close to Akashvani in Mumbai.

In related news, the city of Pune experienced pro-Maratha reservation protests the day before, during which the police registered cases against more than 400 people for obstructing traffic and setting tires on fire along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48.

According to a senior police official from Pune, they have identified ten individuals involved in the protests so far, and the process to identify others is ongoing. The protesters have been charged under sections 143, 146, 188, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sinhgad Road Police Station.