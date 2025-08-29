  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Vande Bharat Trains to Get Bigger! Extra Coaches Added on 7 Busy Routes in 2025

Vande Bharat Trains to Get Bigger! Extra Coaches Added on 7 Busy Routes in 2025
x

Vande Bharat Trains to Get Bigger! Extra Coaches Added on 7 Busy Routes in 2025

Highlights

Indian Railways plans to expand Vande Bharat trains by adding coaches on seven busy routes in 2025. The upgrade aims to meet rising passenger demand and improve capacity.

The Railway Board plans to add more coaches to Vande Bharat trains based on passenger numbers. Twenty coaches will be added on seven routes. Indian Railways runs 144 Vande Bharat trains with over 100% occupancy in recent years.

Routes getting extra coaches are Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli, Madurai-Bengaluru Cantt, Deoghar-Varanasi, Howrah-Rourkela, and Indore-Nagpur.

Three routes with 16 coaches will get 20 coaches. Four routes with 8 coaches will increase to 16 coaches. This plan is based on passenger data and feasibility till July 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick