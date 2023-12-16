Vandiperiyar case: BJP Mahila Morcha activists break into Kerala Police chief's house

Thiruvananthapuram : Five members of BJP Mahila Morcha activists on Saturday morning broke into the official residence of Kerala Police chief Darvaish Saheb seeking justice in the Vandeperiyar case.

The women's wing had announced that on Saturday they will organise a protest before the State Secretariat alleging that the Kerala Police "played foul, which helped the acquittal" of 24-year-old Arjun, the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in 2021.

Both the Congress and the BJP had alleged that the accused is a youth wing activist of the CPI(M), and charged the state government with "protecting" him in the rape and murder case.



On Saturday morning, the woman activist walked up to the official residence of the state police chief where she was approached by a security guard asking for reason of her visit, to which she said she wants to give a complaint to the state police chief.



The security guard told the woman that all complaints can be given to the office and not at residence. As the two were talking, four other activists barged into the compound and started shouting slogans against the state government. Later, all five activists were detained.