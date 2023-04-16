Varun Gandhi Files Defamation Case Allegedly Against A Man In Varanasi

BJP leader Varun Gandhi filed a defamation complaint against a Varanasi man on Saturday in a local court here after the man allegedly made disparaging comments about Varun Gandhi's father on Twitter. The Pilibhit MP filed a defamation case before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (II) Abhinav Tiwari on Saturday around 3 p.m. with the assistance of three lawyers. leaderfiled a defamation complaint against aman on Saturday in a local court here after the man allegedly made disparaging comments about Varun Gandhi's father on Twitter. The Pilibhit MP filed a defamation case before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (II) Abhinav Tiwari on Saturday around 3 p.m. with the assistance of three lawyers.



According to a lawyer, the court took down his statement and set April 25 as the next hearing date.

Gandhi claimed in the lawsuit that his late father, Late Sanjay Gandhi, was a well-known politician in the nation who was respected all over the place and he is still respectee today. He said before the court that Vivek Pandey, a citizen of Bhojubir in the Varanasi district, made lewd comments against Sanjay Gandhi on Twitter using the handle @vivekkumar IND on March 29, 2023.

Gandhi claimed that the defendant introduced himself as the General Secretary of the Nationalist Hindu and Kisan Morcha. He added that during his visit to Bilsanda in the Bisalpur region, members of the local populace notified him about the tweet.

Varun Gandhi posted the matter on April 25 and the court issued an order registering Gandhi's complaint and recording his statement. He also assured that if someone tries to defame his father or any of the elders then he will take strict and legal actions so that people may consider it as a lesson and never do it again.