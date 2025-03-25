Vasamsetty appointed as INTUC district president

Rajamahendravaram: Prominent labour leader and founder president of Rajamahendravaram Auto Workers’ Union Vasamsetty Gangadhar Rao has been appointed as the new East Godavari district president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

Gangadhar Rao received his appointment order from INTUC National President and former MP G Sanjeeva Reddy.

Addressing the media at his office in Kambala Cheruvu centre on Monday, he vowed to strengthen labour unions and restore INTUC’s past glory by supporting auto, lorry, and motor workers across the district.

Despite being associated with the YSR Congress Party, Gangadhar Rao said that Sanjeeva Reddy personally invited him to Hyderabad and entrusted him with the district leadership. Addressing a query about INTUC’s association with the Congress party, he acknowledged that there had been a significant gap between the two, but Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has formed a committee to resolve the issue. He also announced plans to submit a petition to the authorities to address the challenges faced by auto drivers during fitness tests, criticising the privatisation of fitness testing, which he said has caused severe difficulties for drivers of autos, lorries, and other vehicles. He urged the coalition government to implement the ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme in the state to support auto workers. INTUC Joint Secretary for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Narayana Rao, recalled joining INTUC in 1995 and being mentored by senior Congress and INTUC leaders like Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao, Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, and Vasamsetty Gangadhar Rao.

Labour leader Loda Appa Rao expressed optimism that INTUC would continue to bring positive changes for workers.

The event was attended by representatives from various labour unions, including Coastal Papers, ONGC Petroleum Employees’ Union, Quarry Lorry Union, Rajamahendravaram Auto Workers Union, Godavari Transport, National Motor Workers’ Union, and Eno Salt Workers’ Union, who congratulated Gangadhar Rao on his new role.